George Michael's Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley is 'heartbroken'

George Michael 's Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley is sharing his sorrow over the news of his friend's death with the world.

"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog," Ridgeley tweeted Christmas night.

Michael, 53, was found dead earlier Sunday. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," read a statement sent to USA TODAY by Michael's London-based publicist, Connie Filippello. The cause of death was heart failure, according to Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.

On Monday, Ridgeley, who had remained close to his co-founding member of Wham!, continued his remembrance of Michael, tweeting "#GM had a voice that would transport u, he was the finest singer/songwriter of his generation & has left the best of himself 4 us."

Ridgeley, who has largely maintained a low profile since Wham! disbanded, is married to a member of the 1980s group Bananarama, Keren Woodward. On Sunday night, Bananarama's Sara Dallin tweeted her remembrance of Michael as well.

Ridgeley and Woodward started dating in 1990. They briefly split after 25 years together, he told The Sunday Mirror in 2015, but have since reunited and now live in a 15th-century Cornish farmhouse. While she continues to perform with her Bananarama bandmate Dallin, Ridgeley has avoided the spotlight.

He prefers recreational activities, including cycling, and is seen in public when working on causes such as clean water and the Dallaglio Foundation, a London-based organization which helps teenagers who aren’t in mainstream education get additional schooling, training or jobs through a program based on the values of rugby.



