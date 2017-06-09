Georgia kicks off free summer lunch program

Georgia students who rely on free or reduced meals during the school year will have access to free lunches all summer through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning administers the program. It's funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The SFSP is a critical summer resource for children when school is out of session," said Nutrition Services Director, Falita Flowers. "During the summer, children who receive free and reduced-price meals no longer have that resource available to them. This program helps fill the gap and ensures children have access to free, healthy meals so they can continue to play, learn, and grow.”

The Georgia Department of Education and Atlanta Community Food Bank are also part of the program.

More than 60 percent of children throughout Georgia qualify for free or reduced meals during the school year.

The free meals are available for children 18 and under. Some eligible adults also qualify.

Parents and children can find area sites where meals will be served by visiting DECAL’s website or calling 1-855-550-SFSP (7377) or by texting “FOODGA” to 877-877 (standard messaging and data rates apply).

