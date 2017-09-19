Georgia Tech student shot by police called 911: ‘He might have a gun on his hip'

ATLANTA – When Georgia Tech Police officers responded to a 911 call about a person with a knife, and possibly a gun on campus, Saturday night, it's unlikely that they knew the caller was actually the person who they were looking for.

However, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the suspicious person and the 911 caller were both computer engineering student, Scout Schultz.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed outside an 8th Street dorm on campus when police responded to their call.

“There looks like there's somebody, like skulking around outside—looks like he's got... he's got a knife in his hand. I think he might have a gun on his hip. Looks like he might be drunk or something,” Schultz told the dispatch operator on Sept. 16, just after 11 p.m.

In the call, Schultz described the person lurking around as a white male with long, blonde hair, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

LISTEN | Georgia Tech student calls 911 to report self

*****

11:16 p.m.

Dispatch: Georgia Tech Police, how can I help you?

"Hey, I'm up at West Village. There looks like there's somebody, like skulking around outside—looks like he's got... he's got a knife in his hand. I think he might have a gun on his hip. Looks like he might be drunk or something," Schultz conveys in a calm tone.

Dispatch: Give me a description, sir.

"He's got long, blonde hair, white T-shirt, jeans."

Dispatch: Long, blonde hair, white T-shirt and jeans... OK. White male, right?

"Yeah," Schultz confirmed to the operator.

Dispatch: At West Village, where is he? What is he next to?

"He just like right across West Village, just on the sidewalk."

Dispatch: On the sidewalk?

"...walking kind of slow."

Dispatch: OK. Do you wanna leave your name in case we got any more questions, sir?

"Uh, sure. Scout Schultz," they said, revealing their identity.

Dispatch: Scott? OK, Scott...

Dispatch: Thank you, Scott. We'll be en route.

"Alright," Schultz said, hanging up.

► WATCH | Full-length version of Georgia Tech officer-involved shooting (viewer discretion is strongly advised)

► WATCH | Second angle of officer-involved shooting (viewer discretion is strongly advised)

Officers, including Officer Tyler Beck, arrived on the scene shortly after the 911 call concluded. They made contact with Schultz, who they said was armed with a knife.

Just before midnight, the officers said that Schultz refused to comply with their commands. As Schultz continued to advance towards them, Beck fired one shot, striking Schultz, according to the GBI report.

Schultz was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the GBI, three suicide notes were found in Schultz's dorm room. No gun was recovered, but a multipurpose tool with knife was found on the scene.

Schultz was a fourth-year computer engineering student and president of Georgia Tech's Pride Alliance.

Schultz's parents have questioned the officer's use of lethal force and have hired attorney L. Chris Stewart to represent them.

Stewart issued a statement:

"It's tragic that as Scout was battling mental health issues that pushed them to the edge of desperation, their life was taken with a bullet rather than saved with non-lethal force.

The GBI confirmed to the family the existence of three notes written by Scout but most importantly the GBI also confirmed that the multi-purpose tool in Scouts's possession did not have the blade out.

The family now wonders where the narrative came from that Scout was wielding a knife and was a danger to the officers.

Scout was holding a closed multi-purpose tool, with their arms to their side and simply walking, struggling for their life.

Their cry for help was met with a bullet."

The GBI investigation continues.

