Georgia woman celebrates 106th birthday

Rosa Nell Howard

A Georgia woman is celebrating a milestone that many reach. Rosa Nell Howard is turning 106 on Friday.

According to her family, Howard was born on Feb. 24, 1911 in Wilkes County, Ga. She later moved to New York to become a nanny. She went to Athens, Ga. and married Ellis Howard. They had one son.

Howard now has a granddaughter, great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

Over the years, she's enjoyed catering cakes, fishing all day, gardening and quilting.

She has attended Springfield Church in Athens for more than 60 years.

