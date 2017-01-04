Georgia woman dies in tornado

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) - Fire officials say a woman has died after a violent storm struck southwest Georgia.

Albany Fire Chief Ron Rowe said Tuesday that more than 1,000 homes were damaged when a storm about a mile wide swept through the area about 11 p.m. Monday. He says four houses caught fire because of the storm and multiple trees were knocked down.

Rowe says the storm hit about 30 minutes after a tornado warning had been issued for the area.

The chief says the woman's death was storm-related, but he didn't have any more details. The identity of the woman has not been released.

Rowe says debris removal may take four or five days.



