Information provided by Georgia.gov

What fireworks can you buy in Georgia?

In Georgia, all fireworks classified as DOT 1.4G (consumer fireworks) are legal to purchase and use as stated in the Georgia General Assembly House Bill 727.The fireworks that you can legally buy in retail stores across Georgia include:

Bottle Rockets

Sky Rockets

Roman Candles

Firecrackers

Sparklers

Smoke and Punk

Fountains

Missiles

Novelties

Crackle and Strobe

Parachutes

Wheels and Spinners

Sky Flyers

Display Shells

Aerial Items (Cakes)

Who Can Buy Consumer Fireworks in Georgia?

In Georgia, you must be 18 years or older to purchase fireworks. There is not an exact age for igniting them, but Georgia.gov reminds residents to remember that most injuries happen to kids under 16.

It is illegal to light fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When Can You Light Fireworks in Georgia?

While technically you can ignite fireworks all year, they were really meant for the holidays. In particular, July 4 and New Year's. On those days, the hours are extended:

New Years: until 1 a.m.

Fourth of July: until midnight

Any other day: Not after 9 p.m.

Where Can You Light Fireworks in Georgia?

It depends on where you live. Some private communities, including HOAs, condos or apartment complexes, may prohibit fireworks, while others may set aside a spot to ignite them. Bottom line: check your communities laws and bylines to be sure.

There are some places where fireworks are banned, including on roads and highways.

It is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a:

Hospital

Nursing home

Prison

Nuclear power plant

Gas station or refinery

Fireworks are strictly prohibited in state parks, according the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, State Parks and Historic Sites. They are also banned in other public parks except for those with a special license.

Keep in mind that while they may be legal, consumer fireworks are considered hazardous materials (hazmat) division 1.4G explosives. Be mindful of the laws when purchasing and lighting them off to ensure the safety of everyone.

Fireworks Facts (from Georgia.gov)

A 5% sales tax on fireworks sold in Georgia goes toward the state’s trauma care network, training and equipment for Georgia firefighters.



The younger you are, the more likely you will be injured by fireworks. The risk of injury from fireworks is highest for the 0-4 age group, followed by children 10-14 years old.



Sparklers are deceivingly benign. They can actually burn as hot as 2,000° F and account for 79% of injuries to children under 5 years old.



China is the largest manufacturer and exporter of fireworks in the world — supplying 90% of all fireworks.

