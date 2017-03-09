Gerber issues allergy alert for Pasta Pick-Ups product

Gerber Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-Ups (Photo: Custom)

Gerber has issued an important allergy alert for its Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-Ups.

Gerber says the full ingredient list on the packaging does list "egg" as an ingredient, but the egg allergen is missing from the "contains" statement on the labeling. The "contains statement is designed to further alert parents to allergens in the recipe.

Gerber says only consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Parents who have questions are asked to contact the company 24-hours a day, seven days a week at 800-510-7494.

