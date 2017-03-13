Giraffe update: 'April is looking larger than ever'

HARPURSVILE, N.Y. - The wait may be over soon.

For more than two weeks, millions of people across the world have been glued to their computers and mobile devices watching April, a pregnant 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, N.Y.

We've watched April eat. We've watched April sleep. We've watched April playfully interact with her calf's father, Oliver. We've watched her stand there. For hours. (Click here to watch the live stream)

But there are signs that the big moment could be upon us.

According to a post on Animal Adventure Park's Facebook page Monday morning, "April is looking larger than ever." The post goes on to say, "Morning keeper check reports active kicking and noticeable growth/drop in belly."

A few hours later, they posted, "Approx 12:45 pm EST today staff began noting and documenting significant changes. The vet was called and has been on site since. Another visit will be made in a few hours."

It did caution, "We cannot confirm active labor at this time."

The staff is taking precautions against Winter Storm Stella, which is headed up the East Coast. Could the storm result in a power outage that would deprive millions of the moment they've waited for? Could it be a sign.

Stay tuned.

In the meantime, here are photos a cute baby giraffe born a couple of weeks ago in Denver:

And some other cute April moments:









