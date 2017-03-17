Giraffe update: 'Perhaps a St Patrick's Day baby?'

HARPURSVILE, N.Y. - The great winter storm has come and gone, but still no little giraffe at Animal Adventure Park.

For more than three weeks, millions of people across the world have been glued to their computers and mobile devices watching April, a pregnant 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, N.Y.

We've watched April eat. We've watched April sleep. We've watched April playfully interact with her calf's father, Oliver. We've watched her stand there. For hours. (Click here to watch the live stream)

Despite signs of hope -- on Monday, a post on Animal Adventure Park's Facebook page teased us by saying "April is looking larger than ever " we're STILL waiting.

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow around the park, but don't worry, April and Oliver were nice and cozy.

A Wednesday night post gave us a clue as to what we're watching for:

Vet report today suggests we should begin watching for a shift in calf position/and belly carry from low to back. This would suggest movement into place for birthing.

By Friday afternoon, the following update was posted:

April continues to do great. No concerns on our end - and we are anxious to see what the weekend brings! Perhaps a St Patrick's Day baby?

Maybe?? Are you still with us?

In the meantime, here are photos a cute baby giraffe born a couple of weeks ago in Denver:

And some other cute April moments:





