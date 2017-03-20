Giraffe update: 'Baby is sticking out'

HARPURSVILE, N.Y. - We've said "the wait may be over soon" so many times that you probably don't believe us at this point. But...We'll just let the facts speak for themselves.

It's been more than three weeks now since the world became captivated by April, a pregnant 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park, in Harpursvile, N.Y.

We've watched April eat. We've watched April sleep. We've watched April playfully interact with her calf's father, Oliver. We've watched her stand there. For hours. (Click here to watch the live stream)

Many times it has appeared that the watch would end soon. But here we are. Still watching. Still waiting.

But, on Sunday night, keepers at the park posted, "'holy smokes' baby is sticking out. It is very evident in visual observations that the calf is moving up and sticking out! All are happy with progress, we are not in labor at this time."

Then again, by Monday, the park posted, "Keeper report is that belly/baby continue to stay towards the back end. Observation over night peaked our interest a few times, but nothing to report just yet. April is eating but not as ravenous as days prior."

So it could be today. It could be tomorrow. It could be next week. Just enjoy the ride while it's happening.

