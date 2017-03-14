Girl who survived dog attack is out of the hospital

Photo provided from family of 5-year-old Syrai Sanders.

ATLANTA -- A 5-year-old girl who survived a dog attack that claimed the life of another child has now been released from the hospital.

Syrai Sanders, 5, had been hospitalized ever since two dogs attacked her and a group of students headed to school in southwest Atlanta on Jan. 17. Logan Braatz, 6, died of injuries suffered in the attack.

Sanders underwent surgery after the attack. Her family told 11Alive on Tuesday that she's finally been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

In the days after the attack, Sanders' mother, Jeresha Williams said her daughter was walking and talking "doing everything she was doing before." (See a video posted in the hospital)

The owner of the dogs involved in the attack, Cameron Tucker, was arrested after the incident. He's facing misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges. Originally, he was facing felony charges, but a judge later reduced them to misdemeanor charges.

