GoFundMe page created to support Georgia Tech Police Department

(Photo: Special to 11Alive)

ATLANTA - A fund created for Georgia Tech Police Department following campus protests Monday night has raised nearly $3,000 overnight.

RELATED: A vigil for Georgia Tech student killed by police turned violent last night

The protests broke out just minutes after an on-campus vigil for Scout Schultz ended. Schultz was killed Sunday after being shot by a Georgia Tech Police officer.

GBI later confirmed that Schultz had actually called 911 about a person with a knife and a gun on campus. Schultz also had several suicide notes that were found among their possessions.

According to the GoFundMe page, the organizer of the fundraiser is the Marksmanship Club at Georgia Tech:

"We at the Marksmanship Club at Georgia Tech have always worked closely with GTPD to ensure that we follow the strictest procedures on firearm safety; we have also known them as acquaintances and even friends. They are a strong family, and we are certain that they will get through this; however, as we at the Marksmanship Club and we as members of the Georgia Tech Student Body feel that they deserve some extra support following tonight’s horrific events. GTPD has always been kind to students, treating us far more as equals than subjects; many of them are Georgia Tech graduates themselves. They constantly take steps to ensure that we’re safe, reach out to us, and make concrete efforts to get to know students on a personal level. Now, it’s our turn to give back to them."

11Alive has reached out to the organizer of the GoFundMe page and the Marksmanship Club at Georgia Tech for additional information.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

© 2017 WXIA-TV