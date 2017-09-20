GOP plan plan would shift healthcare to states

The newest Republican effort to undo Obamacare would expand the power of state governments to create their own health care programs – something many Georgia conservatives have wanted for years.

The plan would eliminate the requirement that large employers provide health care coverage – and eliminate the requirement for Americans to buy insurance.

“Well obviously, from a state perspective, it's important to us that whatever reforms take place, and also they be such that it increases our capacity to address that issue, and it doesn't impose an additional economic burden on our state,” Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said.

The Republican proposal would create block grants for states, which could use the federal money to subsidize costs for current Affordable Care Act beneficiaries at the discretion of those states. It would keep requirements to insure folks for pre-existing conditions, though it could increase their costs. It would allow people under age 26 to stay on their parents' plans.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has adamantly opposed taking federal money under Obamacare to expand Medicaid to pay for health care for lower income Georgians. The new bill would initially reward those states financially – a potential bright spot for the governor.

“If you're going to restructure it, treat us fairly,” Deal said. “Don't continue to reward states that took the easy way out.”

Democrats are opposed to the plan, saying it would throw millions of people off of insurance rolls.

Deal didn’t make any predictions about this latest GOP effort, which has had a history of failure so far this year.

