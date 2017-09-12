Gov. Deal addresses the state after Irma

ATLANTA - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is making a public address to the state after Irma. He is expected to outline the state's response and recovery efforts.

Several other state department heads will also be in attendance to speak on their agency's plan after Irma.

The storm left at least three people dead and more than a million without power. Fallen trees are blocking roads across the state and power crews are scrambling to restore power to the areas hardest hit.

© 2017 WXIA-TV