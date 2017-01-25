Gov. Deal tours tornado-damaged areas, demands swift federal action

Georgia's governor is getting a firsthand look at the destruction caused by weekend tornadoes and thunderstorms that spawned at least 17 confirmed tornadoes are blamed for killing 20 people in the South.

Gov. Nathan Deal flew over the city of Albany on Wednesday to see the path of a tornado blamed for killing four of 15 people who died in Georgia. Deal told a news conference that more than 300 state workers are in southwest Georgia offering assistance and federal responders are waiting for an official disaster declaration before they get to work.

"It is almost breathtaking," Deal said of the destruction. "It's amazing that we did not have more loss of life than what actually occurred."



Asked if he expects a faster federal response under President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, Deal said: "I told them this was their opportunity to show what they can do for Georgia."

Some of that federal money came on Wednesday, but for the severe storm that hit only weeks before on Jan. 2. Deal assured everyone that the president is committed to expediting Georgia's latest aid request. He admitted that President Trump's transition may have held up the first batch of federal dollars.

But Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said there's not time to waste.

"We're looking right now at probably $100 million in losses," he said.

The damage from this latest round of tornadoes in southern Georgia is on a far greater scale compared to the Albany storm that preceded it.

"We're talking about three times that amount in the losses from this event," Hudgens said.

Officials said it will be days before some people are able to get back into their homes to assess the damage. Schools will likely remain closed until at least Monday.



Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Homer Bryson told reporters crews are still searching for a 2-year-old boy reported missing since Sunday.





