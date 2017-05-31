Grady Memorial Hospital: Who is this patient?

ATLANTA -- Grady Memorial Hospital needs the public's help identifying a critically injured patient currently in their care.
Authorities said that on May 21 around 4 p.m., a man arrived at the hospital's trauma center after apparently jumping from a bridge. Since then, they have been unable to figure out exactly who he is through different means - including fingerprints.
The patient is described as African American and is about 275 pounds and 6 feet tall. Officials said he has a beard but does not have any tattoos or other distinguishing marks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Grady Hospital Social Services at 404-616-5331.
