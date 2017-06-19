Grand jury indicts Bo Dukes in Grinstead case

Bo Dukes booking photo from Friday after he was booked in connection to the Tara Grinstead case.

A Ben Hill County grand jury today indicted Bo Dukes on three charges connected to the death of Tara Grinstead.

Dukes is accused of concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and hindering apprehension of a criminal.

Investigators say Dukes helped his friend, Ryan Alexander Duke, bury Grinstead's burnt body in a pecan grove in October 2005.

Ryan Duke is accused of killing the Irwin County school teacher. The case was unsolved for more than a decade until authorities arrested the two men earlier this year.

Ryan Duke

Bo Dukes is not charged with killing Grinstead, but he is the nephew of pecan grove owner Randy Hudson.

The GBI searched Hudson's property for three days for Grinstead's remains and have declined to comment on what they found.

Dukes and Duke were classmates at Irwin County High School where Grinstead was a teacher.

2001 Irwin County High School yearbook photos of Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes, side-by-side.





