Vice President Pence says Grandville parade 'lives up to every expectation'

Congressman Bill Huizenga and Vice President Mike Pence chat about why Pence and his family came to Grandville for the Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2017. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Vice President Mike Pence made a special trip to Grandville for the Fourth of July Parade while on vacation with family in Northern Indiana.

The VP tweeted about his visit on Tuesday morning, having landed in his plane, Air Force Two, at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport around 10:30 a.m. with wife, Karen.

Grandville residents had been wondering and anticipating the vice president's visit for the past few days and were excited about his arrival.

"It's kind of unbelievable, the number two man in the country could be right there, walking basically in my driveway and my front yard," says Dan Pastoor a Grandville resident.

Pence, alongside Michigan Governor Snyder and Congressman Bill Huizenga, walked at the front of the parade -- taking their time to individually greet citizens watching. Pence even stopped to chat with WZZM 13's Sarah Sell to the question on everyone's mind: Why come to Grandville?

"We were spending a wonderful holiday weekend vacation with family in Northern Indiana and we'd heard so many wonderful things about this parade in Grandville," VP Pence told us. "We just couldn't pass up being here, and it's lived up to every expectation we had.

"This has been an inspiring sight and just a great place to be on the Fourth of July," Pence said.

A shot of Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, walking in the Grandville Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Loyd Jenkins)

And thank you to all those who have fought and continue to defend the liberty and freedom we celebrate today. #VPinMI pic.twitter.com/KhnhOY6N5t — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 4, 2017

Thanks to all in Grandville for a patriotic 4th of July parade. Karen & I loved visiting. Happy Independence Day! #VPinMI pic.twitter.com/aJhGyKlMe1 — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 4, 2017

Grandville parade getting crowded. VP Mike Pence expected to make appearance. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/pumbjViA8y — Sarah Sell (@sfsell) July 4, 2017

Just arrived in Grand Rapids. Picture-perfect day in West Michigan for a 4th of July parade. Let's thank all who protect our freedom #VPinMI pic.twitter.com/02DdK7lDDZ — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 4, 2017

