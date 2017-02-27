ATLANTA - "Granny Gem Thief" Doris Payne, 86, is too sick to go to trial, according to a document filed in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

The administrative dead docket order puts her Atlanta shoplifting trial on indefinite hold.

"The Defendant in this matter has demonstrated, by and through her counsel, that her current medical condition(s) preclude this matter from moving forward toward final resolution," reads the order signed by Deputy Chief Judge Alford J. Dempsey, Jr..

The order was signed on February 23. Payne's trial was scheduled to start on February 21.

Payne's accused of stealing a pair of $700 earrings from Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza in October 2015.

Her attorney argued she was too sick for court in November 2015, but she was arrested and charged with stealing, again, in December 2016 in Dunwoody.

(© 2017 WXIA)