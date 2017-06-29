REDAN, Ga. -- DeKalb County police have identified the woman found shot, killed and dumped in a creek Wednesday.

The woman's body was discovered by a father and his sons walking along the former Hidden Hills Golf and Country Club. Police are still trying to notify next of kin before releasing the woman's name.

Ray Pace lives near the creek where the woman was found. He said he heard two rounds of gunshots in recent days.

"It was mostly close to this area where I'm standing now," said Pace. "But then I could hear some distance shots, too, down in the far end near that creek."

Pace, who has lived there for 15 years said this type of shooting is uncommon. The Hidden Hills golf course used to be renowned in the area. Hundreds of homes surrounded the elite course.

But the facility closed down several years ago. It's now owned by a private company out of Jacksonville, Fla. Attempts by 11Alive to reach the current owners were unsuccessful.

"It's getting to be a concern in this area now," Pace said.

Many, though not all, of the former holes are now overgrown messes. It's not clear how long the woman's body had been lying in the creek.

"We do have detectives surveying the area to see if anyone saw or heard anything," DeKalb Police Lt. Loncy Robertson said.

The golf course has suffered from vandalism and arson in the past. The old clubhouse burned down 2 years before. Pace said he's hopeful someone will eventually rebuild the golf course to its former greatness.

"Hopefully things get a little better," Pace said.

