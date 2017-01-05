GSU, developer officially own Turner Field; construction begins next month

Photo: Georgia State University

ATLANTA -- Turner Field has been officially sold.

Georgia State University, along with the Carter, Oakwood Development and Healey Weatherholz joint venture, closed on Turner Field and the surrounding area, the university announced on Thursday.

Georgia State and the private developers will begin moving forward to retrofit Turner Field into a football stadium for the school's football team and building a new baseball stadium. The development will also include a mix of housing, retail and academic space on the 68-acre site.

Construction will begin in February, according to the announcement.

Georgia State will control 38 acres, including the stadium and Blue Lot. The Blue Lot was the site of Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The Carter-led joint venture will own 16 acres and ground-lease an additional 13.5 acres from Georgia State.

“We are extremely pleased to officially acquire the Turner Field site, and we are excited to be moving forward with a plan that will be transformative for the city and for Georgia State,” Georgia State President Mark Becker said in a statement.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said the redevelopment provides a rare opportunity to improve the infrastructure of the neighborhoods around Turner Field, such as Summerhill, Peoplestown, Mechanicsville, Pittsburgh and Grant Park.

"I believe the sale of Turner Field will be counted among the most consequential redevelopment efforts in the life of our city," Reed said in a statement.

The state Board of Regents approved Georgia State's proposal to purchase Turner Field in November. Georgia State and the Carter-led joint venture agreed to purchase the property for $30 million, according to the university's announcement.

The Atlanta Braves left Turner Field after the 2016 season. They'll begin play at the newly-constructed SunTrust Park in 2017.

More information about the stadium can be found here: www.stadium.gsu.edu

PHOTOS | Renderings for Turner Field

