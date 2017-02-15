University names building to honor 2 fallen officers

Americus Police officer Nicholas Smarr and friend and fellow officer Jody Smith assisted.

AMERICUS, Ga. – Georgia Southwestern State University will memorialize two fallen officers, one, their own, when they name the Public Safety Building the “Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith Memorial Building.”

Officers Smarr, part of the Americus Police force, and Smith, who was on the campus public safety team, were killed in the line of duty in December 2016, when they were reporting to a domestic violence call in Americus, Ga.

“Officer Smith was an energetic member of our campus community. He and Nick Smarr – a member of the Americus Police Department – were great officers, dedicated members of our community and the best of friends. We are grateful to the families of Jody and Nick and to the Americus Police Department for allowing us to honor them in this way,” Interim President Charles Patterson said.

Smarr and Smith were high school classmates, college roommates and graduated from the police academy together.

Their names will be remembered the way they lived, side-by-side, Patterson said.

Whether it was in uniform, on vacation or graduating from high school, 25-year-old Nick Smarr and 26-year-old Jody Smith were best friends and they did everything together.

RELATED | Best friend backs up fellow Georgia cop; both shot, killed

Childhood friends and Americus natives, Smarr and Smith, who were both engaged to be married in 2017, graduated from Americus-Sumter High School in 2009 and went on to the police academy together and become police officers.

Police search for a suspect after a fatal police shooting in Americus, Ga. on Dec. 7, 2016.

Smith comes from a long line of law enforcement. His father was sheriff in Telfair County and his mother works in the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, where Smith worked as a deputy prior to joining the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department; his current job. He also served as a part-time officer with the Plains Police Department. He graduated from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Tifton, Ga., in 2012.

Those who knew him said Smith was excited to join the campus police force since it gave him an opportunity to pursue a college degree while working in the career of his dreams: law enforcement.

Smarr was sworn in as an Americus Police officer in 2015. That's where they were on the morning of Dec. 7, when they heard the domestic call come over their radios.

Just after 9:30 a.m., Smarr responded to a domestic call at an apartment complex adjacent to the Griffin Bell Golf Course, located just south of the GSW State University main campus. Smarr was told a man had punched holes in the walls of a woman's apartment.

Smith heard the call over his radio and also responded as a backup to his fellow officer and his best friend.

They were very close to each other, Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said. That's why, he said, it was no surprise that they were also together when tragedy struck.

"When Jody heard the call, and he knew that Nick was on his way—even though we had Americus Police officers on their way as back up… he heard that call over the radio and he took it upon himself to respond and back up his friend.”

LISTEN | Domestic call into 911 leads to officers' deaths

The 911 calls from that day detail what happened in the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

The caller described Lembrick as a man she's "talking to, but we ain't in no relationship."

She said her phone had quit working earlier in the day, which seemingly aggravated Lembrick.

"He punched the walls, there are holes up in my walls," the woman said, who also said that Lembrick refused to leave.

Because her daughter was still in the apartment, the caller hoped police might be able to convince Lembrick to leave.

"I'm trying to talk quiet because he might be still listening," the woman told the dispatcher.

The caller told the 911 operator that Lembrick had told her not to call police. She went outside pretending to call her landlord to repair the holes in the walls.

"Any weapons out?" the 911 operator asked the caller.

“No,” she responded.

She also told the operator that Lembrick had not been violent with her that morning. When asked to give details about his location, the caller said Lembrick was in the living room of the apartment. Her daughter was upstairs.

Minutes later, officers Smith and Smarr arrived to the apartment.

The caller was calm as the officers arrived on scene, telling the 911 operator that the men were there, directing them to the back of the apartments.

The woman remained on the phone with her apartment manager to get a maintenance man to her unit.

"He's going out the back!” one of the officers was heard screaming in the background of the call.

Seconds later several gunshots were heard.

"Who is shooting ma'am?" the 911 operator asked.

"I'm not sure, the police or him."

The caller runs to her daughter's room and locks the door.

Still on the phone with 911, she peeked out the window.

That's when the suspect, 32-year-old Minquell Kennedy Lembrick, shot and killed Smar, police said—leaving Smith critically wounded.

"Oh now, he shot the police! He shot one of them!" she screamed into the phone.

The caller described seeing Smith lying on the ground outside of her apartment. His best friend, Smarr was trying to save him until his dying breath.

Amidst the chaos, the caller feared Lembrick might still be inside the home.

"There's a couple more officers here but they're all outside," she said, adding that she wanted an officer to search the house.

In the background of the call you can hear officers beginning to survey the scene. One of the commanders orders the others to establish a perimeter. By this point they already have the suspect's name. The commander is heard telling the others to be on the lookout for Lembrick.

"I feel it's my fault he got shot," the caller told 911.

"It's not your fault ma'am," the operator tried to reassure her, “It's not your fault."

Both officers were hit. Smarr was dead. Smith was air-lifted by medical helicopter to Macon, Ga., where he remained in critical condition for the next 24 hours.

Smarr's body was taken to Macon for an autopsy. Smith died a day later at Medical Center Navicent Health, also in Macon.

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the families. This is a devastating loss to our family here in Americus. It's just unbelievable. It's a tragedy beyond words," Scott said the day Smith died. "One of our family members has been taken from us."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to Officer Smith and Officer Smarr and their families," Mike Tracy, Georgia Southwestern State police chief said.

Just before 8 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, more departments and agencies, upped the ante, raising the reward to $70,000. Just a few hours later, a tip that would lead them to the man who allegedly shot both police officers.

MORE | Killed in the line of duty: 9 Georgia officers lost their lives in 2016

At 10:02 a.m., a caller told police that the suspect had been found dead in an Americus home.

After a manhunt commenced 24 hours earlier, the GBI confirmed late Thursday morning, that Lembrick was found dead.

“I'm relieved. It's been a long night,” Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith said, fighting back tears. “Tragedy of the job. Such a tragedy.”

The university’s naming event will give special honor to both officers, Public Safety Director Mike Tracy said.

“Nick Smarr and Jody Smith were outstanding police officers and great human beings,” Scott said. “They will always be remembered for the sacrifice they made in the name of the profession they both loved, but more importantly, they will always be remembered as beloved sons and brothers, friends, and comrades.”

The date of the naming ceremony will be determined later this spring.

11Alive’s Chris Hopper and Ryan Kruger contributed to earlier reports on this story.

(© 2017 WXIA)