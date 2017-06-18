Gunman fires into Myrtle Beach crowd, injuring six

NBC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A gunman opened fired Saturday night into a crowd on a Myrtle Beach street.

This video, which was captured by an onlooker from his hotel balcony, shows a fight on Oceanside Boulevard. A crowd gathered around the fight, and then one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police say an armed security guard was shot in the leg, but he returned fire and managed to hit the gunman.

The gunman was still able to carjack a vehicle and drive away, but he was later captured.

Police say six other people were shot, and all were taken to local hospitals, none with life-threatening injuries.

