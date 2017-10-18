Gwinnett Co. community services manager suspended for racially offensive comments

John Register (Photo: Abdulahi, Neima, WXIA)

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA. - A Gwinnett County government worker was suspended after what was termed "inappropriate behavior and language" during the Department of Community Service's annual award meeting on October 6.

According to a disciplinary letter from Community Service Director Tina Fleming to Community Services Manager John Register, Register was overheard using a "derogatory racial slur" while referencing another worker, "that was clearly heard by many staff present."

Register had been asked to emcee the raffle portion of the event, and his statement was made while he held the microphone.

Several staff members voiced their concerns regarding the slur to their supervisors. The concerns included questions regarding if there would be any disciplinary actions taken, and what form that discipline would take.

The letter also mentioned that the county communications department had been contacted by the news media regarding allegations of the racial slur.

"Your behavior reflected unfavorably, not only on this Department, but on the County as an employer. While your comments may not have been intended to be offensive, they in fact were as evidenced by complaints received thereafter. Your conduct interfered with the morale of this department and fellow employees who were present during the event," the letter said in part.

This is not the first racially charged incident involving Gwinnett County government this year. Earlier this year, Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter came under fire for social media posts referring to U.S. Rep. John Lewis as a "racist pig."

Hunter's comments came after the longtime Georgia Congressman and civil rights leader referred to President Donald Trump as an "illegitimate president."

The commissioner later apologized for his comments, however, charges of ethics violations were later levied against Hunter, and calls for his resignation from the Gwinnett County Commission persisted. Many of Lewis' critics have continued to point to Hunter's initial comments as they, to, continue to refer to the civil rights icon in similar terms.

In August, Gwinnett County Magistrate Court Judge James Hinkle resigned after his online comments regarding Confederate flag protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

According to media reports, Hinkle referred to protesters concerned about Confederate monuments as "snowflakes" on Facebook, and compared those removing Confederate monuments and statues to ISIS terrorists.

Hinkle, a part-time magistrate judge, was suspended by Chief Magistrate Judge Kristina Hammer Blum on August 15. At the time, Blum released a statement:

After reviewing the Facebook posts that were brought to my attention this morning, I have suspended Judge Hinkle effective immediately while I consider the appropriate final action. As the Chief Magistrate Judge, I have made it clear to all of our judges that the Judicial Canons, as well as our internal policies, require judges to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity, impartiality, and fairness of the judiciary. I consider any violation of those principles and policies to be a matter of utmost concern, and will certainly take any action necessary to enforce compliance and to maintain the integrity of this Court.

Judge Hinkle tendered his resignation from the bench one day later, on August 16.

When she accepted Hinkle's resignation, Blum released a statement that said, in part, "My decision to accept Judge Hinkle’s resignation is not a comment on his personal opinions; he is entitled to those. While, thankfully, our Constitution protects the right of all citizens to express their opinions, Judges are held to a more stringent standard by the Judicial Canons. Rule 1.2 (A) of the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct, Promoting Public Confidence in the Judiciary, expressly provides: “Judges shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary.” Under this heightened standard, the right of the public to a judiciary free from even the appearance of bias takes priority over any Judge’s necessarily limited right to individual expression while serving in that office."

