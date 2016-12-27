Hall County man accused of robbing elderly woman

Brandon James Allison IMAGE HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

GAINESVILLE, Ga – Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on charges that he burglarized and robbed an elderly Braselton resident.

The robbery happened on Dec. 27, when police say Brandon James Allison broke into the Thompson Mill Road home and demanded the victim’s purse. He then fled into nearby woods.

Police surrounded the area and used a K-9 unit to apprehend Allison.

Allison is also suspected of breaking into several cars at nearby residences. So far, he is facing charges of burglary, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and elder abuse.

