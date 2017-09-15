Hall County opens 6 schools to serve hot meals, open showers

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- People in Hall County are coming together after Irma. Schools there remain closed for a fifth day but county officials have decided to open the doors of several middle schools to help those who need it.

They're opening their six middle schools for breakfast and again for an afternoon meal. Ten-thousand homes are still without power and 80 roads are still unsafe for buses. That's why schools are still closed for students, first responders, road crews and power crews.

The breakfast is from 8-10 a.m. and the afternoon meal is from 2 to 5 p.m.

All the food is free -- they just ask if you plan to shower, bring your own toiletries.

SCHOOL LOCATIONS

Davis Middle School

4450 Hog Mountain Road

Flowery Branch

Chestatee Academy

2470 Fran Mar Drive

Gainesville, GA

East Hall Middle

4120 East Hall Road

Gainesville, GA

North Hall Middle

4856 Rilla Road

Gainesville, GA

South Hall Middle

4335 Falcon Parkway

Flowery Branch, GA

West Hall Middle

5470 McEver Road

Oakwood, GA

For more information Contact Cheryl Jones, Director of Food Services cheryl.jones@hallco.org or Tamara Etterling, North Hall Middle Principal tamara.etterling@hallco.org

Getting fruit ready to serve w breakfast to families still without power who need a hot meal in Hall County #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/m5X13Nqz9v — Christie Ethridge (@ChristieOnTV) September 15, 2017

