Hall County opens 6 schools to serve hot meals, open showers

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- People in Hall County are coming together after Irma. Schools there remain closed for a fifth day but county officials have decided to open the doors of several middle schools to help those who need it.
They're opening their six middle schools for breakfast and again for an afternoon meal. Ten-thousand homes are still without power and 80 roads are still unsafe for buses. That's why schools are still closed for students, first responders, road crews and power crews.
The breakfast is from 8-10 a.m. and the afternoon meal is from 2 to 5 p.m.
All the food is free -- they just ask if you plan to shower, bring your own toiletries.
Davis Middle School
4450 Hog Mountain Road
Flowery Branch
Chestatee Academy
2470 Fran Mar Drive
Gainesville, GA
East Hall Middle
4120 East Hall Road
Gainesville, GA
North Hall Middle
4856 Rilla Road
Gainesville, GA
South Hall Middle
4335 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA
West Hall Middle
5470 McEver Road
Oakwood, GA
For more information Contact Cheryl Jones, Director of Food Services cheryl.jones@hallco.org or Tamara Etterling, North Hall Middle Principal tamara.etterling@hallco.org
Getting fruit ready to serve w breakfast to families still without power who need a hot meal in Hall County #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/m5X13Nqz9v— Christie Ethridge (@ChristieOnTV) September 15, 2017
