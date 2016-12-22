Hampton megachurch facing foreclosure

HAMPTON, Ga. – The gates of a local megachurch have been locked as it faces possible foreclosure.

Higher Living Christian Church Pastor Andrew Landers reached out to his congregation on social media to let them know they’ve lost their multimillion sanctuary on Mt. Caramel Road in Hampton, Ga.

"We are people who are resilient, we can come back from anything,” Landers promised in a social media post. “We are innovative."

Congregation members told 11Alive’s Ron Jones that the financial slide began several years ago when a church leader was accused of infidelity. Many members began to leave.

"From that point, people started to leave,” one member said. “I think some differences of opinion as how things are being run internally, so the congregation started to shrink.”

Landers is telling his congregation that beginning next year, he’ll starting from the ground up by renting out space at a local school.

"We're going to move in a way that we're going to keep free from the weight of debt,” Landers said. “Buildings are beautiful, but people in relationships are better."

While members have already decided to follow him, other said they weren’t so sure.

"I'm a little torn. I love his teaching I really do,” one member said. “But also I need to be clear and steadfast in where my leader is going and that he sure of the direction that he's going."

Landers did not respond to 11Alive’s request for comment.