2 Chainz's restaurant passes follow-up inspection

ATLANTA – After failing their first inspection since opening, 2 Chainz’s Atlanta eatery passed its follow-up inspection with an “A” score.

Owned by the Grammy Award-winning rapper Tauheed Epps, aka 2 Chainz, and partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, the tapas restaurant’s first inspection on Feb. 17 cited raw seafood next to utensils, black and red mold-like substance inside the ice machine and a lack of soap or paper towels by the hand-washing sink—putting customers at risk for illness.

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, located at 327 Peter St., SW, in Castleberry Hill, received several low marks from the Georgia Department of Public Health a week and a half ago, receiving a “U” grade, or 59 points out of 100, after a nearly two-hour inspection.

The first, failing inspection described the garbage area as heavily-soiled food debris. Furthermore, it stated, juice was on sitting on the ground and milk was observed as expired.

The inspector also noted that there were raw hamburgers stored over collard greens and raw eggs over strawberries and cheese, as well as raw shrimp and fish over sweet potatoes, violating the code that stipulates food items must be stored with other items with similar minimum cooking temperatures. And raw lobster was observed, according to the inspection, sitting inside the prep sink thawing in water. The DPH requires thawing to be done inside a refrigerator or under running water.

At least three of the listed violations are "known risk factors for food-borne illness," including the lack of soap and paper towels at the designated hand-washing sinks, both behind the bar and in the kitchen.

The restaurant’s most recent inspection showed that these demerits have been rectified and was scored with a 92 percent.

“Just like everything in life we had our ups and downs along the way, but we're only getting stronger & better! Believe that!! God is Good [sic],” he said in the Instagram post.

During its initial routine inspection six months ago in August 2016, the restaurant, which boasts its seafood as a prominent tapas dish, received a 99 score and an “A” grade. That was prior to the restaurant’s grand opening in December.

2 Chainz’s tapas-centric restaurant is one of many in Atlanta to get a failing report card from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffles, scored a 44 out of 100 on Oct. 6, 2016. Knight later sued her son, the owner, to remove her name, after son was charged with stealing $650,000 in taxes owed to state of Georgia. The federal lawsuit stated that the failing restaurant was damaging the iconic singer’s reputation.

Club DS17, owned by Atlanta Hawks star Dennis Schroder, was cited for 21 health violations on Nov. 4, 2016.

2 Chainz performed with Gucci Mane on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday night.

