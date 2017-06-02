Alzheimer's deaths on the rise

(Photo: NBC Newschannel)

(SNN) Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the rates of people dying from disease continue to grow.

In the last 15 years, deaths from Alzheimer's rose 55%, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Neurologist Dr. Andrew Keegan, director of Florida's Roskamp Clinic, says many factors could contribute to the drastic increase.

"It's hard to say what the reason of the rise in number, is that because people are more aware of it, so people are actually putting it down on the death certificate, is there the rising baby boomers that are coming through, so I think those are some of the features that also come into play in counting that number."

Dr. Keegan says these rising rates could draw more attention to the disease.

"People coming and talking about it raises awareness," Dr. Keegan said. "So, that statistic being published raises awareness, so hopefully people will come in gets free memory screening, come in mention it to their doctor earlier."

Dr. Keegan says the earlier people get tested for Alzheimer's the more treatment options are available.

