CDC: Fatal heroin overdoses triple

NA heroin user prepares to inject himself on March 23, 2016 in New London, CT. Communities nationwide are struggling with the unprecidented heroin and opioid pain pill epidemic. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2016 Getty Images)

Startling numbers from a new study shows more Americans are dying from drug overdose. The report looks at deaths from drug overdoses from 1995 to 2015 and called them a significant public health burden in the United States.

Here are some statistics from the Centers for Disease Control report.

Overdoses are more common

The percentage of drug overdoses involving heroin tripled from eight percent in 2010 to 25 percent in 2015. There are also increases in deaths from cocaine and methamphetamines.

The problem is on the rise among several racial groups

The study found that overdose rates rose for Hispanic people and non-Hispanic black people and at an average rate of two percent per year. Those numbers were higher for non-Hispanic white people, whose overdose rate increased at a seven percent average each year.

Those were the racial groups highlighted in the report.

Overdose victims are older

While overdoses were up among all age groups, in 2015, adults 45-years-old to 54-years-old have the highest rate of overdose deaths.

The overdose rates in several age groups from 25 to 64-years-olds were more than twice that for younger adults in the 15 to 24 year old range.

These are national numbers, locally, the increase of heroin related deaths jumped nearly 4000%.

THE HEROIN TRIANGLE

In the affluent Atlanta suburbs, there's a deadly secret.

Young people are dying from heroin. There are some people who don't want you to know about it.

In the past six years, the number of heroin-related deaths has gone up by 3844% in Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Gwinnett counties. The GBI confirms the fastest growing rate of heroin-related deaths is in a cluster of Atlanta's northern wealthy suburbs. That fact is hiding in state and county records. Inside the Triangle is the story of how we found the truth.

What is the "Triangle?"

Inside The Triangle

Photos | A mother's plea: 'Please stop, we love you"

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)