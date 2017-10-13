Energy drinks the cause of brain hemorrhage, doctors say

Close-up of the wheels of a gurney (Photo: George Doyle, (c) George Doyle)

A man’s energy drink consumption nearly cost him his life after an accident left him with a brain hemorrhage.

As reported by AOL, a woman posted about her family’s struggle in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

One morning, she received a call from the hospital. Her husband had an accident and was now undergoing a life-saving procedure.

Doctors had screened for alcohol and drugs, but were able to rule those out as the cause for the hemorrhage. They were then able to conclude that his habit of consuming energy drinks had caused the hole in his head.

His wife says he had begun to drink more of the sugary drinks after working longer hours and commuting more to work.

After two rounds of surgery, he was able to return home, but life hasn’t returned to normal for the family of three.

According to the wife, doctor trips, hospital trips, and physical therapy now occupy most of their lives.

