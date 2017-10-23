Flu-fighting foods that you need to know about

Ill boy blowing his nose at home. (Photo: dolgachov, lev dolgachov)

ATLANTA - As the weather gets colder and the holidays are just over the horizon, flu season is amping up to be quite a doozy this year according to health professionals.

Researchers believe that this year will have a strong increase in flu cases because of the natural disasters like the California wildfires, and the handful of hurricanes that have pushed people out of their homes and into temporary living quarters.

Monday starts National Flu Prevention Week where healthcare workers are reminding everyone to get their flu vaccination and keep their health at top of mind.

American Family Care has published a list of top flu-fighting foods that have been studied to help boost the immune system and help prevent the flu.

Garlic -

A major food that helps boost immunity is garlic because it contains the compound allicin. A study by the University of Maryland Medical Center has found many ways garlic is good for your health.

Chicken Soup -

Research by the American Journal of Therapeutics has found that most Chicken Soup recipes have been found to fight early stages of flu due to the compound called carnosine.

Fruits and Veggies -

Some fruits and vegetables have been found to help reduce the likelihood of someone getting the flu. According to a study done by the American Physiological Society, fruits and veggies like red onions, blueberries, tea, grapes, red wine, and broccoli were found to contain quercetin, which has anti-viral properties.

Fish -

Active white blood cells have been found to fight the flu with help from extra Omega 3's found in fish like salmon, tuna, and trout. Michigan State University researchers suggest eating fish two to three times a week during cold and flu season will help you prevent getting sick.

Whole Grains -

Health professionals from American Family Care say that it's good to build healthy bacteria in your stomach that will help prevent you from getting the flu. Whole grains contain brown rice, oats, and buckwheat which are considered healthy bacteria. Whole grains are also good to boost your immune system because they are high in zinc.

For National Flu Prevention Week (October 23-29), American Family Care is offering flu shots for $15 or less. Check out their list of clinics to see if there is one in your area.

