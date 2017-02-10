Flu report shows Georgia hard-hit in first week of February

Influenza viruses. A virus which causes flu. Model shows hemagglutinin and neuraminidase surface glycoprotein spikes, 3D illustration (Photo: Dr_Microbe/ThinkStock, Dr_Microbe)

ATLANTA -- A new report from the Georgia Department of Public Health confirms that influenza is already widespread and severe in Georgia.

The report, which examined illness statistics for the week of Jan. 29 showed a characteristic spike of flu cases in Georgia. But officials have previously warned that this particular strain, H3N2, is stronger than most. The result has been school closures in the southeast including at least one in Georgia.

Outpatient care for flu patients rose from the 2.1 percent baseline to 3.74 percent. Those reports show the greatest number of cases impacted those between 5 to 24 years old. While this segment saw an increase in cases compared to the previous week, children up to 4 years of age actually saw a slight drop.

However, the report shows that more than a third of people hospitalized due to influenza-like illness were over the age of 65.

Officials said there were 25 hospitalizations reported in week five, bringing the total for the year to 376 for the season but showing a third week of steady decline in number of people admitted for the year. This is despite the percentage of emergency room visits related to influenza-like illness being at a 3-year high.

These also come in the midst of 9 total outbreaks of influenza in the state as of Feb. 4 - one of those reported in week 5. So far, the start to February is listed as one of the most intense weeks for flu-like illness in the state alongside the last two weeks of December.

The state also reports two cases of death considered "influenza-associated" for the season but none considered directly linked to the seasonal ailment. The two deaths were people over 65.

