Flu that shut down several Tenn. schools is already in Ga., experts say

ATLANTA -- Flu-like symptoms have shut down entire school systems in Tennessee - and now, Georgia. So 11Alive is looking into the spread to answer an important question: Will this outbreak strike metro Atlanta schools?

A mass outbreak of flu-like symptoms is striking thousands of students and teachers all at once. It began in late January in Knoxville, Tenn. and spread to Chattanooga. Now it has led to at least 15 school districts and private schools in eastern Tennessee all shutting their doors.

It has since spread to Walker County in Georgia which will be closed until Monday. So will the flu spread further into Georgia? State health officials say it already has - not just in northwest Georgia. It's also being felt in schools across the state - though not all at once for many.

"We're seeing it all over the whole state," Dr. Cherie Drenzek of the Georgia Department of Public Health said. "There doesn't seem to be any real geographic focus that we can pinpoint right now."

Drenzek, and epidemiologist, says the reason it is a bad flu season in Georgia - and 15 states across the country - is because of the strain of flu that's out there this season. It's known as H3N2.

"Those flu seasons tend to be a little worse than others," Drenzek said. "And they tend to have a little more severe infections and they can also tend to be a little bit later in the season."

She says scrubbing down the schools is fine but it does not prevent the spread of this flu. What does, however, is staying at home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands frequently. Also extremely important is getting a flu shot before getting sick.

As it is, just in metro Atlanta, there are more than 300 people in hospitals because of flu - about six times more than last year at this time.

