Ga. school responding to case of meningitis

LaGRANGE, Ga. -- A Troup County high school student is suspected of having bacterial meningitis - an infection of fluid that surrounds the brain and can be spread.

Neither health nor school officials could give any information on that individual student at LaGrange High School. But in terms of potential spread, they believe they have the situation under control.

Parents received a letter from the Department of Public Health. Meningitis actually spreads less easily than a cold or flu and it requires close contact for a long period of time - kissing or sharing objects contaminated with saliva. Officials compiled a list of people who may have been in the vicinity of the student and treated them with antibiotics.

Bacterial meningitis is often quite serious and can lead to disease, brain damage and even death. So that explains the seriousness with which everyone is taking this. But officials did want to stress the difficulty of actually spreading the bacteria. They’re asking parents to watch for symptoms like high fever, headache or a stiff neck.

