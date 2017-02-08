Georgia county cancels school due to illness

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. -- A north Georgia county is joining several others in southern Tennessee in closing their doors until a major illness blows over.

The Walker County School System announced that it will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the "elevated number of absences among students and adults due to sickness."

Authorities posted to social media that they were having difficulty finding coverage for their classrooms as teachers and bus drivers came down with illness.

"This has created a supervision concern in our school buildings as we have taxed the availability of our current substitute teacher list," a school spokesman said.

The system is hoping the "separation from one another" will help the illness pass. And Walker County schools are not the only ones following this strategy.

The Times Free Press in Chattanooga reports that several Tennessee school systems including Bradley County, Cleveland City, Etowah City, Grundy County, Marion County, McMinn County, Notre Dame and Polk County are all closing through Friday due to the illness.

The newspaper said officials are describing the illness as "flu-like". The CDC reports that these types of illnesses typically peak in late January and early February and that Tennessee has been one of the hardest-hit states.

(© 2017 WXIA)