Gwyneth Paltrow did an 'awful' seven-week cleanse

Think Gwyneth Paltrow's week-long Goop detox sounds tough? The actress' most intense cleanse lasted seven times as long.

In a new interview with the Edit, Paltrow detailed her daily health routine, sharing a tidbit about a particularly health-intense period of her life.

"I can't be on a cleanse all the time...I did one for seven weeks last year and it was awful," she said.

While Paltrow didn't outline the restrictions of her marathon cleanse, the detox plan her wellness site Goop shared last year outlawed gluten, dairy, corn, soy, caffeine, alcohol, added sugar, red meat, shellfish, white rice and nightshades (tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, potatoes), advising dieters to "focus on whole veggies, lean proteins, and a dressing like olive oil and lemon."

Paltrow, whose unconventional health tips have included bee stings and parasite expulsions, also described a typical day of eating when she's home in California. "My first meal of the day is normally lunch; I keep it light on carbs so my energy levels don’t peak and valley through the day," she said. "At home, I loosen the reins: a glass of wine, maybe a baguette dripping in cheese, some fries."

When she's traveling, all bets are off. "On vacation, I eat what I want — and there's no exercising, either," she continued.

Paltrow also name-dropped Tracy Anderson workouts as an essential part of her day. "I do Tracy Anderson [routines] five days a week," she told Yahoo Beauty last year. "I'm a complete Tracy Anderson fanatic. And I honestly owe her a huge debt of gratitude because she’s the reason that I feel I can eat so much food and still fit into my clothes."

