Jimmy Carter: Guinea Worm almost completely eradicated

ATLANTA -- On Wednesday, President Jimmy Carter announced a major milestone in the fight against a disease that’s plagued millions around the world.

Carter’s announcement was that the Guinea Worm Disease is now almost completely eradicated. For the last 30 years, Carter himself along with his Atlanta-based Carter Center played a major role in wiping out the painful disease.

Carter was beaming as he unveiled a new exhibit, Wednesday, at the Carter Center while also announcing in a news conference the success in the organization’s long fight against the disease.

The exhibit is entitled “Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease” and chronicles the diseases of the world and the social and scientific innovations that make eradication possible – of which Guinea Worm Disease is a major example.

Mostly in third world countries, Guinea Worm Disease comes from drinking contaminated water. The tiny parasite grows inside the body and then comes out through a painful blister in the skin. According to the Associated Press, when President Carter took on efforts to eradicate the disease, there were 3.5 million cases in 21 countries. Now, 30 years later there are 26.

“Our timeline to start with was 10 years – we just set that as an arbitrary target,” President Carter said. “And we made a lot of progress in the first 10 years but we still had thousands of cases left.”

They taught people how to filter their drinking water and change their behavior. Only a handful of cases remain in remote villages in Chad, South Sudan, and in Ethiopia. The latter is where 11Alive’s Brenda Wood traveled with the Carter Center 2 years ago, covering their fight against another disease - blinding trachoma.

“Trachoma can’t be totally eradicated but what we can eradicated is any blindness resulting from trachoma,” President Carter said.

The new exhibit at the Carter Center makes clear - defeating disease around the world is a monumental task, but it's not impossible. To date, only one human disease has been eradicated – smallpox. Now, another is on the verge of being wiped out.

There are no predictions from the Carter Center on how long it will be before the last 26 cases are gone. At this point they’re only saying they are calling up every resource available to track down, isolate and treat those remaining cases.

Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease opens to the public on Thursday at the Carter Center Museum.

