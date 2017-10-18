Mystery illness hits Georgia Tech; health department called in

(Photo: Google Street View)

ATLANTA -- Health officials are investigating after a mystery illness spread among students at Georgia Tech.

Lance Wallace, the director of the university’s director of media relations and issues management, confirmed the illness to 11Alive and that about 75 students were affected.

A health advisory from the university described the symptoms seen among the students which range from vomiting to diarrhea.

But pinpointing the cause is proving to be a tricky endeavor since authorities have yet to find a consistent food source, activity or residence location.

Now, the Fulton County Board of Health is on campus to aid in the investigation to root out the cause. Georgia Tech’s health advisory also reports that dining services officials are investigating any potential food or food preparation sources and the office of housing is enhancing cleaning procedures.

But the university is also asking students to take precautions to prevent the spread of this illness – namely practicing good hygiene.

Tips include:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Do not share food, drinks, eating utensils, or drink containers.

If you are ill, limit your travel around campus. Stay in your room or suite as much as possible until you have been symptom-free for at least 24 hours. Do not go to class if ill.

Stay hydrated.

Wash dirty laundry on the longest wash cycle and machine dry.

Disinfect surfaces with a diluted bleach.

If symptoms persist or you become dehydrated, seek care at Stamps Health Services (schedule an appointment here) or a nearby healthcare facility.

