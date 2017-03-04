Peanut butter substitute recalled

NBC

The Illinois-based Soy-Nut Butter company has announced a voluntary recall of batches of its I-M Healthy Original Creamy soy butter after at least 12 children have become sick with E-coli.

The recall affects products with the best-by-date of Aug. 30 or Aug. 31, 2018.

The recall comes after health officials alerted the public on Friday that 12 people in five states became ill after consuming the products. Eleven of the patients are under 18.

At least six have been hospitalized, and four have sustained severe kidney damage.

Health officials say at least some were made sick by soy-butter-coated granola bars served at a daycare center.

