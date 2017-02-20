Sargento expands cheese recall, cuts ties with supplier

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based Sargento Foods Inc., is expanding a voluntary recall of some cheeses due to a possible bacterial contamination.
The company recalled some cheeses Feb. 10, but expanded the recall Friday to include products produced on the same line. Sargento says it also cut ties with Indiana-based Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied cheese which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
No illnesses have been confirmed.
The additional products include 8-ounce packages of Sargento’s Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 7.5-ounce packages of Sliced Pepper Jack and 6.67-ounce packages of Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack.
The affected cheeses have various sell-by dates. To see if a product is part of the recall, and to see previously recalled items, visit info.sargento.com.
|UPC
|Size
|Description
|Sell By Dates
|4610000105
|8 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Colby
|15MAY17F
|4610000107
|8 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Muenster
|
05MAR17F
06MAR17F
16APR17F
17APR17F
15APR17F
|4610000122
|7.5 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack
|03MAY17B
|4610000279
|6.67 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack
|03MAR17B
|4610041018
|8 oz.
|Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack
|H07APR17
|4610041105
|8 oz.
|Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria
|H10APR17
|4610040094
|8 oz.
|Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese
| H09JUN17
H08JUN17
|4610000228
|6.84 oz.
|Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby
| 02FEB17F
01MAR17B
16MAR17F
12APR17B
10MAY17B
|4610040041
|8 oz.
|Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco
| H04MAY17
S15MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
H12JUL17
|4610000108
|12 oz.
|Sliced Pepper Jack
| 02MAY17B
03MAY17B
11JUN17B
12JUN17B
09JUL17B
10JUL17B
|4610000109
|12 oz.
|Sliced Colby-Jack
| 01MAY17B
11JUN17B
|4610040002
|8 oz.
|Chef Blends Shredded Taco
| H11MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
F28JUN17
|4610040014
|8 oz.
|Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-Jack
| H06MAY17
F05JUL17
|4610040076
|8 oz.
|Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar Jack
| H07MAY17
H08MAY17
H09MAY17
F05JUL17
Key: = Added February 17, 2017
Sargento Expands Recall of Select Cheeses; Terminates Relationship with Supplier
Feb. 17, 2017 – Sargento Foods Inc. of Plymouth, Wis. is voluntarily expanding the recall of cheese supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes that originated from the supplier’s facility. There have been no confirmed illnesses.
Out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers, the company has also terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected Longhorn Colby cheese.
Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the products recalled on February 10, 2017, with the new information we received from our supplier, we are also voluntarily recalling the following products which were packaged on the same lines:
- Sargento Sliced Colby, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F
- Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B
- Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B
- Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17
- Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17
- Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17
