Sewer overflow spills nearly 33,000 gallons of sewage in DeKalb

DECATUR, Ga. -- Water and health authorities are warning residents after heavy rains caused a major sewer spill in the Decatur area on Saturday.

The spill was reported on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 506 South McDonough Street.

The spill ended around 6 p.m. after rain subsided but not before an estimated 32,900 gallons of sewage discharged in the area - which is not far from Shoal Creek.

Authorities posted signs in and around the area warning residents of the spill and no repairs were needed.

