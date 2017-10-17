Sexual harassment and victim blaming -- why does it happen?

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Roy Price (L) and Harvey Weinstein attend Museum of the Moving Image Award for Achievement in Media and Entertainment at Park Hyatt Hotel New York on June 6, 2017 (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Museum of the Moving Image ) (Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Custom)

As the scandal related to accusations of sexual assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein continues to unfold, more accusations of sexual harassment are bubbling forth, this time against Weinstein's brother Bob and head of Amazon Studios Roy Price.

So far, more than 30 actresses have come out against Harvey, saying that he was inappropriate with them. Others said they knew about his reputation, but kept quite. It's sparked debate online and even spurred online campaigns like the #MeToo hashtag, which encouraged women who've experienced sexual harassment or assault to share their stories.

But, while talking about those stories and the accusations against the Hollywood executives, the conversation often turns to victim-blaming. Actress Mayim Bialik was accused of it after she published an op-ed in the New York Times. Even on 11Alive's own Facebook page, many commenters asked why the accusers waited and why they chose to tolerate the abuse instead of walking away.

So 11Alive's Natisha Lance went to Lanier Basenberg, a gender studies professor at Georgia State, to ask why the conversation often turns to victim blaming.

"So often, people turn to women and say, 'Well, what were you wearing?' or 'Were you drunk?' and, there's just this lack of responsibility assigned to the people responsible," she said.

Basenberg continued and said that victim-blaming, or "scapegoat theory" in sociology, is just easier.

"It's easier to blame the people who are less powerful," she said. "There's this idea that, if you can blame the dis-empowered people already, then you don't have to fix it."

The takeaway, though, she said is that it's starting a conversation about what sexual harassment looks like and could lead to more people coming forward sooner.

