Spill releases 174,000 gallons of sewage, drains into DeKalb creek

(FILE PHOTO) (Photo: ThinkStock)

DECATUR, Ga. -- Heavy rains have brought yet another major sewer spill in DeKalb County, county officials confirmed Sunday night.

Just a day after the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management announced a large spill in the Decatur area due to rain, the county has already reported another.

The newest spill happened at 3528 Misty Valley Road and involved 174,000 gallons of discharged sewage. Officials reported that no repairs were needed and that they had to wait for the water to recede. The spill originated from an overflowing manhole.

Signage was posted to warn residents in the area. Officials believe the spill entered nearby Cobbs Creek.

The spill was one of a handful of spills, most much smaller, reported in the county as three waves of severe weather slammed the region with rain from Friday until Sunday.

