There's been a spike in babies suffering from opiate withdrawal, but there is hope

Every 25 minutes, a baby is born suffering from opiate withdrawal.

That sobering statistic comes from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. And according to research, the number of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or symptoms that show signs of drug exposure in the womb, has quadrupled over the last 15 years across the nation.

It's a fact that medical professionals said is no different here in Atlanta and hospitals around the state who said they are seeing the increase, too.

Signs of the syndrome can range from tremors to vomiting to diarrhea, and in some cases, it can be fatal. But there is hope.

11Alive's Natisha Lance went to Emory's neuro-developmental exposure clinic to see what happens to these children after the first few days of withdrawal and how the clinic is helping kids long after drug and alcohol exposure.

