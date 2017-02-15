This 14-minute workout will give you killer abs

Some stores have already put out their swimsuits, and if that has you a little bit freaked out after a winter of eating and wearing bulky sweaters, we’re here to help.
Justin Holle from e3 Fitness joined us on 9NEWS Mornings to share a 14-minute workout that will get those abs tight.
You can see the workout below:
"Top 5 'Get Those Abs TIGHT' Moves"
14 Minute Workout
- 1:00 Ballistic Squats / Jumping Jacks / Mtn Climbers to elevate heart-rate!
- :30 of each exercise, rest as needed. GOAL: NO REST between exercises.
- Flutter Kick V-Ups
- Suitcase Crunches
- Rope Climber Sit-Up
- Side Plank Raises
- Pikes
- REPEAT CIRCUIT 4 TIMES
If this workout has you ready to show off that rocking body – and help a good cause in the process, check out Cupid’s Undie Run.
You can find more information here: http://cupidsundierun.org/city/denver/
