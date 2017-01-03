Fitness or diet concept: dumbbells, fresh red smoothie, apple (Photo: happy_lark)

It's a resolution that many people vow to follow at the start of the new year: to eat healthier and change their diet.

While eating more fruits and veggies are definitely a key part of trying to stick to that resolution, the top thing doctors say you should stay away from if you want to improve your diet and your health? Sugar.

"It's just as addictive as alcohol cigarettes or any other drug, but it's more available," said Dr. Taz Bhatia with CentreSpring MD.

Bhatia said the sweet is in pretty much everything we eat: from healthy foods like smoothies and yogurt, to treats like cookies and cake. It can also be found in other unsuspecting foods like sauces, ketchup, drinks and soups.

With all the sugar added in, Bhatia said the top way to avoid consuming too much of it is simple: actively look at the labels.

"We just have to be really careful," she said. Bhatia recommends reading the ingredient list to see just how much sugar is added in.

But you don't have to cut out all the delicious deserts to be successful. Bhatia recommends reserving the sugar for the treats you like, and refrain from having any the rest of the day.

While cutting sugar out is the best strategy for getting healthier, Bhatia said the most important thing to add to your diet is apple cider vinegar. The common pantry item can reduce blood sugar, help break down fat and prevent some weight gain.

"It's not a magic cure, but what we're finding is that there's so much good bacteria in apple cider vinegar that it changes your metabolic rate and really makes a difference," she said.

Bhatia recommends consuming 1 tablespoon daily. She said you can take it straight, but it's best to dilute it in about 4 tablespoons of water (ideally first thing in the morning).

"You'll be surprised about how your appetite changes, your taste buds change and your digestive system will change," she said.

One extra thing to ditch during the new year? Extreme exercise trends. It's common for many people to hit the gym extra hard at the start of the year, but sometimes the amount of exercise can be more physically exhausting than what your body is really capable of.

"It's kind of like running a car without any fuel," Bhatia said. "So I always tell patients, if you want to do some of those things, make sure your body is prepared for that."

She said that includes getting plenty of rest and extra nutrients needed to fuel your body. And overall, moderation is key.

"What's realistic? What can you sustain day in and day out? Don't go for extremes, they don't last."

(© 2017 WXIA)