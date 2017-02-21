Heart disease: 'Mommy doesn't feel good. Call 9-1-1'

Joan Acevedo is shown during a Monday, February 13, 2016, interview in her Freehold Township home. She suffered sudden cardiac arrest, a massive heart attack and bypass surgery at age 39. (Photo: THOMAS P. COSTELLO)

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Joan Acevedo stepped into the shower thinking she was a perfectly healthy 39-year-old about to head to church with her two young children on a Sunday morning in September 1998.

Everything changed by the time she reached for the shampoo. Her head said "pick up the bottle," but she had no feeling in her hands. Her head felt light.

She sat on the toilet, placed her head between her knees and spoke softly to her 5-year-old daughter, who was playing with her Barbies to be close to her mother while she showered.

"Mommy doesn't feel good. Call 9-1-1," Acevedo recalled telling the child.

She had a massive heart attack, which led to triple bypass surgery. The fantasy of her picture-perfect health crumbled to the reality of heart disease.

More than one in three adult women are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association. Just under half of all adult women have high cholesterol and two-thirds are either overweight or obese, which are among the risk factors for heart disease.

A woman will die every 80 seconds from cardiovascular diseases in the United States even though the vast majority of the cases could have been preventable. But despite all of the risks, only about half of women view heart disease as their potential killer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And that contributes to a situation where women being treated for a heart attack are often in much worse shape than a man being treated for a heart attack, making the disease more deadly for women, said Dr. Mary Abed, the chief of cardiology at RWJBarnabas Health's Jersey City Medical Center.

"They don't come in soon enough. They tend to ignore that risk profile that is so important that when they present they are a much sicker patient population than their male counterparts," she said. "That's why it's really important that we teach women about potential symptoms, but more importantly their risk factors."

Among them: smoking, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.

"I think it's very important women understand the risk factors are there across both genders," she said. "These are all risk factors that apply to men, but absolutely apply to women."

Overcoming a long history

Even after she woke up with a tube down her throat, Acevedo assumed the doctors mixed up her medical charts.

"I was only a 39-year-old woman with no heart disease. There was no way I could have had a heart attack," said Acevedo, who volunteers with the American Heart Association to teach women about the risks of cardiovascular disease. "I was totally in denial."

Initially, Acevedo's doctors couldn't pinpoint the cause to her "heart episode."

It wasn't until Acevedo, as she cut into her blueberry pancakes for breakfast on her fourth day in the hospital, had a heart attack in front of doctors.

Finally, doctors found a tear in Acevedo's coronary artery, which she believes might be connected to a then-undiagnosed magnesium deficiency.

For decades, both women and doctors viewed heart disease as a "man's disease." So when young women would go for a check up, doctors wouldn't consider heart disease as a possible concern.

The causes of heart disease in women can be different than men, said Susan Campbell, vice president of public policy for WomenHeart, a national non-profit organization that advocates solely for improving the outcomes of heart disease in women.

For example, drugs metabolize differently in women than men. And women are more likely to suffer from microvascular disease — clogs in smaller heart arteries — while men are more likely to have a clog in a larger heart artery. Less sophisticated cardiac imaging technology might not pick up on the smaller blockages, Campbell said.

And women are less likely to be referred to, enrolled in and complete care like cardiac rehabilitation, which is known to improve outcomes for patients recovering from heart attacks, Campbell said.

That's changing.

Organizations such as WomenHeart and the American Heart Association both back research, advocacy and education campaigns to advance cardiovascular medicine and policy targeted for women.

Doctors and advocates alike agree the best tool to treat heart disease in women is prevention with campaigns to teach about healthy eating, encourage women to exercise more and make fruits and vegetables more accessible in all communities.

Women can have the same common heart attack symptoms — sharp chest pains, tingling in the left arm and feeling of an elephant sitting on the chest — that men have.

But women are also more likely to have more subtle, "atypical" symptoms: shoulder or jaw pain, nausea, fatigue. And they're more likely to chalk up the ailments as byproducts of their busy lives as caregivers and career women.

Renee Bullock-Palmer, director of the Women's Heart Center at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Pemberton Township, N.J., said women should err on the side of caution if they suspect a symptom they might be having is heart-related. It's also why women should see their doctor regularly so they know their risk of heart disease.

"There should not be any 35-year-old woman who hasn't had their blood pressure checked in the past six months, let alone a year," she said.

Know your numbers and here's why

After being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at birth, Christine Rochelle, 30, visited doctors all her life to monitor the defect, but otherwise lived a normal life.

"I never really had any setbacks. ... I was never held back from anything," she said.

When Rochelle suffered a mild stroke at 27, doctors found a second heart defect, an atrial septal defect. Rochelle had a hole in heart that typically closes after babies are born. Hers didn't and doctors didn't find it.

"It was the first time as an adult where I was hit in the face with, 'You're not invincible and you need to pay attention to your body,' " she said.

Now she takes more time to understand what's happening in her body and has conversations with her doctors about issues.

"If it wasn't for me saying, 'Hey this headache is not a typical headache that I have and I'm feeling other things,' " she said, "if it wasn't for me saying that, I never would have detected the small stroke and who knows what would have happened after that."

Know your numbers

Doctors say all women should know these five health numbers and work to improve them, if necessary. In addition, women should know their family medical history and discuss their risk factors with their doctors.

• Total cholesterol

• HDL or "good" cholesterol

• Blood pressure

• Blood sugar

• Body mass index

