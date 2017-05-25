HELP! Bandit the jail dog needs a new home (again)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A Gwinnett County jail mascot needs a new home -- again.

Back in March, 11Alive introduced to youto Bandit. The dog, who is in a wheelchair after being paralyzed when he had a bad reaction to heartworm treatments, has been a jail dog for three years.

After the story was published, a family stepped forward and opened their doors to Bandit.

However, Bandit's adoptive mom suffered a back injury and wasn't able to lift the paralyzed dog anymore, according to the Gwinnett Jail Dogs Program. So Bandit's back behind bars.

Bandit was part of the Gwinnett Jail Dogs Program, in which dogs live with inmates, who take on the responsibilities of feeding, housebreaking and tending to any medical needs their four-legged companions may have.

Program officials said that Bandit is "safe and sound with us for as long as needs to stay," but they are looking for another family to take him in.

For information on how to adopt Bandit or other jail dogs, visit: www.jaildogs.org.

PHOTOS | Wheelchair-bound dog up for adoption

