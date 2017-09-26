Help get this U.S. flag home

A metro Atlanta man is trying to find the owner of a United States flag that he saw fall froma vehicle on the ramp of Interstate 85.

Shawn Cochran said he found the flag on Thursday, Sept. 21 around 10 a.m.

"I was at the intersection of Clairmont Rd and the ramp to enter I 85 South when the flag fell from the top of the vehicle in front of me," he wrote. "By the time I stopped to get it I was unable to catch up to them and return it."

The flag appears to be one that is used for the funeral of a military veteran.

Cochran said that he is from a military family and understands its importance.

If you know who the flag may belong to, please email us.

